Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 23 Aug 2024

Nifty 50 Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:00 Nifty 50 was trading at 24811.5 (0.17%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 24867.35 to 24784.45. Nifty futures are at 24840.45 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of -1.53% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
23 Aug 2024, 09:00 AM IST
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|24830.21
|R2
|24890.23
|R3
|24913.11
|S1
|24747.31
|S2
|24724.43
|S3
|24664.41
23 Aug 2024, 08:30 AM IST
Nifty 50 price live: Nifty 50 closed at 24770.2 on the last trading day
The last recorded closing price for the Nifty 50 index is 24,770.2.