Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 23 Dec 2024

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates on December 23, 2024: At 08:30 Nifty 50 was trading at 23587.5 (-1.52%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 24065.8 to 23537.35. Nifty futures are at 23625.65 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of -2.24% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
As of the last trading day, the Nifty 50 closed at 23951.7. This closing figure reflects the performance of the index, which represents the top 50 companies listed on the National Stock Exchange of India. The change in the index can provide insights into market trends and investor sentiment. For a detailed analysis, additional context such as daily fluctuations, sector performance, and economic indicators would be helpful.