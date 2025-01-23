Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 opened at 23128.3

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates on January 23, 2025: At 09:35 Nifty 50 was trading at 23110 (-0.2%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 23146.45 to 23090.65. Nifty futures are at 23140.0 (-0.25%) & with an open interest change of 0.25% which indicates Continuation of downtrend.
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: The NIFTY IT at (1.11%), NIFTY India Digital at (0.61%) & NIFTY200 Momentum 30 at (0.5%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY FMCG at (-1.08%), NIFTY MNC at (-1.08%), NIFTY PSU Bank at (-0.52%) are currently the low performing sectors
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: The Nifty 50 opened at 23128.3 (-0.12%) , -27.05 points lower than the previous closing.
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|23135.7
|R2
|23246.75
|R3
|23323.95
|S1
|22947.45
|S2
|22870.25
|S3
|22759.2
As of the last recorded day, the Nifty 50 closed at 23024.65. This figure represents the index's performance on that specific trading day. It is important to analyze this closing price in the context of market trends, investor sentiment, and macroeconomic factors influencing the stock market. For a comprehensive understanding, one would typically consider the day's trading volume, significant market movers, and any relevant news that may have impacted investor decisions.