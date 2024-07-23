Hello User
Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 opened at 24568.9

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bombay Stock Exchange

Nifty 50 Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Nifty 50 was trading at 24545.75 (0.15%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 24582.55 to 24543.7. Nifty futures are at 24525.25 (0.07%) & with an open interest change of 0.27% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jul 2024, 09:35 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Top 3 sectors gaining and losing at 09:35

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY Realty at (1.1%), NIFTY Auto at (0.47%) & NIFTY200 Momentum 30 at (0.36%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY Metal at (-0.22%), NIFTY India Digital at (-0.22%), NIFTY Consumer Durables at (-0.05%) are currently the low performing sectors

23 Jul 2024, 09:30 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 Opening Update

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The Nifty 50 opened at 24568.9 (0.24%) , 59.65 points higher than the previous closing.

23 Jul 2024, 09:00 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R124629.96R224729.03 R324862.86
S124397.06 S224263.23 S324164.16
23 Jul 2024, 08:30 AM IST Nifty 50 price live: Nifty 50 closed at 24530.9 on the last trading day

On the last day, the Nifty 50 index closed at 24530.9.

