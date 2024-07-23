Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 opened at 24568.9

Nifty 50 Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Nifty 50 was trading at 24545.75 (0.15%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 24582.55 to 24543.7. Nifty futures are at 24525.25 (0.07%) & with an open interest change of 0.27% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY Realty at (1.1%), NIFTY Auto at (0.47%) & NIFTY200 Momentum 30 at (0.36%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY Metal at (-0.22%), NIFTY India Digital at (-0.22%), NIFTY Consumer Durables at (-0.05%) are currently the low performing sectors
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The Nifty 50 opened at 24568.9 (0.24%) , 59.65 points higher than the previous closing.
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|24629.96
|R2
|24729.03
|R3
|24862.86
|S1
|24397.06
|S2
|24263.23
|S3
|24164.16
On the last day, the Nifty 50 index closed at 24530.9.