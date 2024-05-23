Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 opened at 22614.1

Nifty 50 Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Nifty 50 was trading at 22596.65 (-0.01%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 22617.9 to 22584.55. Nifty futures are at 22666.45 (0.04%) & with an open interest change of 1.1% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY PSU Bank at (1.22%), NIFTY Realty at (0.79%) & NIFTY GS 15 Yr Plus at (0.53%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY Metal at (-1.39%), NIFTY Pharma at (-1.39%), NIFTY Healthcare at (-0.93%) are currently the low performing sectors
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The Nifty 50 opened at 22614.1 (0.07%) , 16.3 points higher than the previous closing.
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|22611.31
|R2
|22693.58
|R3
|22757.66
|S1
|22464.96
|S2
|22400.88
|S3
|22318.61
The Nifty 50 index closed at 22529.05 on the last day, indicating a specific value for that trading session.