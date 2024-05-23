Hello User
Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 opened at 22614.1

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:35 AM IST
Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Nifty 50 was trading at 22596.65 (-0.01%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 22617.9 to 22584.55.

Nifty 50 Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Nifty 50 was trading at 22596.65 (-0.01%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 22617.9 to 22584.55. Nifty futures are at 22666.45 (0.04%) & with an open interest change of 1.1% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 May 2024, 09:35 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Top 3 sectors gaining and losing at 09:35

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY PSU Bank at (1.22%), NIFTY Realty at (0.79%) & NIFTY GS 15 Yr Plus at (0.53%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY Metal at (-1.39%), NIFTY Pharma at (-1.39%), NIFTY Healthcare at (-0.93%) are currently the low performing sectors

23 May 2024, 09:30 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 Opening Update

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The Nifty 50 opened at 22614.1 (0.07%) , 16.3 points higher than the previous closing.

23 May 2024, 09:00 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R122611.31R222693.58 R322757.66
S122464.96 S222400.88 S322318.61
23 May 2024, 08:30 AM IST Nifty 50 price live: Nifty 50 closed at 22529.05 on the last trading day

The Nifty 50 index closed at 22529.05 on the last day, indicating a specific value for that trading session.

