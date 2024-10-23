Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 is trading at 24452.8

Nifty 50 Stock Price Live Updates: At 10:00 Nifty 50 was trading at 24452.8 (-0.08%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 24513 to 24378.1. Nifty futures are at 24480.0 (-0.24%) & with an open interest change of 1.06% which indicates Continuation of downtrend.
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Top Gaining & Losing Stocks on the Nifty 50 at 10:00
Gainers: Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Adani Enterprises
Losers: Power Grid Corporation Of India, Mahindra & Mahindra, NTPC
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY Metal at (0.74%), NIFTY IT at (0.63%) & NIFTY Financial Services 25/50 at (0.47%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY Realty at (-1.12%), NIFTY India Manufacturing at (-1.12%), NIFTY200 Momentum 30 at (-0.36%) are currently the low performing sectors
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The Nifty 50 opened at 24378.15 (-0.38%) , -93.95 points lower than the previous closing.
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|24960.14
|R2
|25139.17
|R3
|25396.34
|S1
|24523.94
|S2
|24266.77
|S3
|24087.74
On the last trading day, the Nifty 50 closed at 24,781.1. This reflects the market's performance, indicating the overall sentiment and movement of stocks within this index. The closing value can serve as a benchmark for investors and analysts to evaluate market trends and make informed decisions.