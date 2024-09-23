Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 23 Sep 2024

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade

Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: At 09:00 Nifty 50 was trading at 25790.95 (1.48%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 25849.25 to 25426.6.