Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 24 Apr 2024

Nifty 50 Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Nifty 50 was trading at 22405.45 (0.17%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 22431 to 22399.85. Nifty futures are at 22409.95 (0.17%) & with an open interest change of -0.36% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..
The NIFTY Realty at (1%), NIFTY Smallcap 250 at (0.91%) & NIFTY Healthcare at (0.54%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY FMCG at (-0.2%), NIFTY GS 10 Yr at (-0.2%), NIFTY GS 8 13 Yr at (0.02%) are currently the low performing sectors
The Nifty 50 opened at 22368 (0%) , 0 points higher than the previous closing.
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|22406.15
|R2
|22475.9
|R3
|22504.25
|S1
|22308.05
|S2
|22279.7
|S3
|22209.95
On the last day, Nifty 50 closed at a price of 22336.4.
