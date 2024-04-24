Hello User
Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 24 Apr 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

At 09:35 Nifty 50 was trading at 22405.45 (0.17%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 22431 to 22399.85.

Bombay Stock Exchange

Nifty 50 Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Nifty 50 was trading at 22405.45 (0.17%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 22431 to 22399.85. Nifty futures are at 22409.95 (0.17%) & with an open interest change of -0.36% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Apr 2024, 09:35 AM IST Top 3 sectors gaining and losing at 09:35

The NIFTY Realty at (1%), NIFTY Smallcap 250 at (0.91%) & NIFTY Healthcare at (0.54%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY FMCG at (-0.2%), NIFTY GS 10 Yr at (-0.2%), NIFTY GS 8 13 Yr at (0.02%) are currently the low performing sectors

24 Apr 2024, 09:20 AM IST Nifty 50 Opening Update

The Nifty 50 opened at 22368 (0%) , 0 points higher than the previous closing.

24 Apr 2024, 09:00 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R122406.15R222475.9 R322504.25
S122308.05 S222279.7 S322209.95
24 Apr 2024, 08:30 AM IST Nifty 50 price live: Nifty 50 closed at 22336.4 on the last trading day

On the last day, Nifty 50 closed at a price of 22336.4.

