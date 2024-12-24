Hello User
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 24 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: At 09:00 Nifty 50 was trading at 23753.45 (0.7%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 23869.55 to 23647.2.

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates on December 24, 2024: At 09:00 Nifty 50 was trading at 23753.45 (0.7%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 23869.55 to 23647.2. Nifty futures are at 23769.75 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of -13.89% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Dec 2024, 09:00 AM IST Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R123755.64R223923.77 R323977.99
S123533.29 S223479.07 S323310.94
24 Dec 2024, 08:30 AM IST Nifty 50 price live: Nifty 50 closed at 23587.5 on the last trading day

The Nifty 50 closed at 23,587.5 on the last trading day. This closing figure indicates the performance of the index, reflecting the overall market sentiment and the performance of the top 50 companies listed on the National Stock Exchange of India. For a comprehensive analysis, one would typically consider factors such as previous closing prices, market trends, and economic indicators surrounding that date. However, based solely on the provided closing price, it suggests a specific valuation of the index at that moment.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.