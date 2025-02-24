Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 24 Feb 2025

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates on February 24, 2025: At 09:00 Nifty 50 was trading at 22795.90 (-0.51%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 22921 to 22720.30. Nifty futures are at 22822.60 (0.00%) & with an open interest change of -8.68% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|22982.66
|R2
|23052.18
|R3
|23183.36
|S1
|22781.96
|S2
|22650.78
|S3
|22581.26
As of the last trading session, the Nifty 50 closed at 22,913.15. This marks a significant point for investors and traders as they assess market trends and performance. The closing price can be influenced by various factors including economic indicators, corporate earnings, and geopolitical events. Analysts will likely analyze this figure in the context of previous performance and market conditions to gauge future movements.