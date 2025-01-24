Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: At 08:30 Nifty 50 was trading at 23205.35 (0.22%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 23270.8 to 23090.65.

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 23 Jan 2025

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates on January 24, 2025: At 08:30 Nifty 50 was trading at 23205.35 (0.22%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 23270.8 to 23090.65. Nifty futures are at 23263.7 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of -3.28% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jan 2025, 08:30 AM IST Nifty 50 price live: Nifty 50 closed at 23155.35 on the last trading day

As of the last recorded day, the Nifty 50 closed at 23,155.35. This value reflects the performance of the index and indicates market sentiment and economic conditions as of that date. For a more comprehensive analysis, it would be helpful to compare this closing price with previous days' performance, trends, and any significant market events that may have influenced the index's movement.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.