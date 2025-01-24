Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2025

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates on January 24, 2025: At 08:30 Nifty 50 was trading at 23205.35 (0.22%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 23270.8 to 23090.65. Nifty futures are at 23263.7 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of -3.28% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..
As of the last recorded day, the Nifty 50 closed at 23,155.35. This value reflects the performance of the index and indicates market sentiment and economic conditions as of that date. For a more comprehensive analysis, it would be helpful to compare this closing price with previous days' performance, trends, and any significant market events that may have influenced the index's movement.