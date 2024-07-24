Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 is trading at ₹ 24407.7

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 10:00 AM IST Trade

Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: At 10:00 Nifty 50 was trading at 24407.7 (-0.29%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 24504.25 to 24395.15.