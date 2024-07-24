Hello User
Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 is trading at 24407.7

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: At 10:00 Nifty 50 was trading at 24407.7 (-0.29%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 24504.25 to 24395.15.

Bombay Stock Exchange

Nifty 50 Stock Price Live Updates: At 10:00 Nifty 50 was trading at 24407.7 (-0.29%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 24504.25 to 24395.15. Nifty futures are at 24388.0 (-0.31%) & with an open interest change of 0.72% which indicates Continuation of downtrend.

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jul 2024, 10:00 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Top Gainers & Losers at 10:00

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Top Gaining & Losing Stocks on the Nifty 50 at 10:00

Gainers: ITC, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Tata Motors

Losers: Hindustan Unilever, Tata Consumer, Bajaj Finance

24 Jul 2024, 09:35 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Top 3 sectors gaining and losing at 09:35

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY Consumer Durables at (0.84%), NIFTY Smallcap 250 at (0.6%) & NIFTY200 Momentum 30 at (0.5%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY Realty at (-0.52%), NIFTY Healthcare at (-0.52%), NIFTY100 Low Volatility 30 at (-0.49%) are currently the low performing sectors

24 Jul 2024, 09:30 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 Opening Update

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The Nifty 50 opened at 24444.95 (-0.14%) , -34.1 points lower than the previous closing.

24 Jul 2024, 09:00 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R124703.14R224897.02 R325211.49
S124194.79 S223880.32 S323686.44
24 Jul 2024, 08:30 AM IST Nifty 50 price live: Nifty 50 closed at 24509.25 on the last trading day

On the last day, Nifty 50 closed at 24509.25.

