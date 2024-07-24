Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 is trading at 24407.7

Nifty 50 Stock Price Live Updates: At 10:00 Nifty 50 was trading at 24407.7 (-0.29%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 24504.25 to 24395.15. Nifty futures are at 24388.0 (-0.31%) & with an open interest change of 0.72% which indicates Continuation of downtrend.
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Top Gaining & Losing Stocks on the Nifty 50 at 10:00
Gainers: ITC, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Tata Motors
Losers: Hindustan Unilever, Tata Consumer, Bajaj Finance
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY Consumer Durables at (0.84%), NIFTY Smallcap 250 at (0.6%) & NIFTY200 Momentum 30 at (0.5%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY Realty at (-0.52%), NIFTY Healthcare at (-0.52%), NIFTY100 Low Volatility 30 at (-0.49%) are currently the low performing sectors
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The Nifty 50 opened at 24444.95 (-0.14%) , -34.1 points lower than the previous closing.
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|24703.14
|R2
|24897.02
|R3
|25211.49
|S1
|24194.79
|S2
|23880.32
|S3
|23686.44
On the last day, Nifty 50 closed at 24509.25.