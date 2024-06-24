Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 24 Jun 2024

Nifty 50 Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:00 Nifty 50 was trading at 23501.1 (-0.28%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 23667.1 to 23398.2. Nifty futures are at 23487.3 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of -5.35% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
24 Jun 2024, 09:00 AM IST
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|23690.0
|R2
|23813.0
|R3
|23958.9
|S1
|23421.1
|S2
|23275.2
|S3
|23152.2
24 Jun 2024, 08:30 AM IST
Nifty 50 price live: Nifty 50 closed at 23567 on the last trading day
On the last day of trading, the Nifty 50 index closed at 23567.