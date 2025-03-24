Hello User
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 is trading at 23544.40

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 21 Mar 2025

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates on March 24, 2025: At 10:30 Nifty 50 was trading at 23544.40 (0.83%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 23559.90 to 23451.75. Nifty futures are at 23564.40 (0.79%) & with an open interest change of 1.08% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Mar 2025, 10:30 AM IST Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Advance to Decline Ratio on the Nifty 50 at 10:30

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: The Advances to Declines ratio on the Nifty 50 at 10:30 is at 3.55

24 Mar 2025, 10:00 AM IST Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Top Gainers & Losers at 10:00

Gainers: Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank, Power Grid Corporation Of India

Losers: Titan Company, Mahindra And Mahindra, Infosys

24 Mar 2025, 09:35 AM IST Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Top 3 sectors gaining and losing at 09:35

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: The NIFTY PSE at (2.16%), NIFTY Energy at (1.94%) & NIFTY Oil & Gas at (1.67%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY GS 15 Yr Plus at (0.01%), NIFTY GS 10 Yr at (0.01%), NIFTY GS 11 15 Yr at (0.06%) are currently the low performing sectors

24 Mar 2025, 09:30 AM IST Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 Opening Update

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: The Nifty 50 opened at 23515.40 (0.71%) , 165 points higher than the previous closing.

24 Mar 2025, 09:00 AM IST Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R123351.3R223511.95 R323621.2
S123081.4 S222972.15 S322811.5
24 Mar 2025, 08:30 AM IST Nifty 50 price live: Nifty 50 closed at 23190.65 on the last trading day

As of the last trading day, the Nifty 50 closed at 23190.65. This reflects the market's performance and investor sentiment at that time. The closing price can indicate trends in the stock market, and further analysis may be needed to understand the factors influencing this figure, such as economic indicators, global market trends, and company performances within the index.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.