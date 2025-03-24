Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 is trading at 23544.40

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates on March 24, 2025: At 10:30 Nifty 50 was trading at 23544.40 (0.83%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 23559.90 to 23451.75. Nifty futures are at 23564.40 (0.79%) & with an open interest change of 1.08% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: The Advances to Declines ratio on the Nifty 50 at 10:30 is at 3.55
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Top Gaining & Losing Stocks on the Nifty 50 at 10:00
Gainers: Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank, Power Grid Corporation Of India
Losers: Titan Company, Mahindra And Mahindra, Infosys
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: The NIFTY PSE at (2.16%), NIFTY Energy at (1.94%) & NIFTY Oil & Gas at (1.67%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY GS 15 Yr Plus at (0.01%), NIFTY GS 10 Yr at (0.01%), NIFTY GS 11 15 Yr at (0.06%) are currently the low performing sectors
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: The Nifty 50 opened at 23515.40 (0.71%) , 165 points higher than the previous closing.
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|23351.3
|R2
|23511.95
|R3
|23621.2
|S1
|23081.4
|S2
|22972.15
|S3
|22811.5
As of the last trading day, the Nifty 50 closed at 23190.65. This reflects the market's performance and investor sentiment at that time. The closing price can indicate trends in the stock market, and further analysis may be needed to understand the factors influencing this figure, such as economic indicators, global market trends, and company performances within the index.