Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 24 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: At 08:30 Nifty 50 was trading at 22967.65 (1.64%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 22993.6 to 22577.45.

Bombay Stock Exchange

Nifty 50 Stock Price Live Updates: At 08:30 Nifty 50 was trading at 22967.65 (1.64%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 22993.6 to 22577.45. Nifty futures are at 23002.7 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of 4.9% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 May 2024, 08:30 AM IST Nifty 50 price live: Nifty 50 closed at 22597.8 on the last trading day

The Nifty 50 index closed at 22597.8 on the last trading day.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.