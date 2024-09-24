Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 opened at 25921.45

Nifty 50 Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Nifty 50 was trading at 25930.75 (-0.03%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 25936.85 to 25886.85. Nifty futures are at 25933.9 (0.06%) & with an open interest change of 0.12% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY Metal at (1.47%), NIFTY Healthcare at (0.52%) & NIFTY PSE at (0.26%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY PSU Bank at (-0.53%), NIFTY India Digital at (-0.53%), NIFTY IT at (-0.32%) are currently the low performing sectors
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The Nifty 50 opened at 25921.45 (-0.07%) , -17.6 points lower than the previous closing.
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|25882.19
|R2
|25973.42
|R3
|25990.84
|S1
|25773.54
|S2
|25756.12
|S3
|25664.89
On the last trading day, the Nifty 50 closed at 25,790.95. This figure represents the index's performance, reflecting the collective movement of the top 50 companies listed on the National Stock Exchange of India.