Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 25 Apr 2024

Nifty 50 Price Live Updates: At 09:00 Nifty 50 was trading at 22402.4 (0.15%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 22476.45 to 22384. Nifty futures are at 22414.7 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of -18.4% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
25 Apr 2024, 09:00 AM IST
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|22434.96
|R2
|22501.93
|R3
|22527.41
|S1
|22342.51
|S2
|22317.03
|S3
|22250.06
25 Apr 2024, 08:30 AM IST
Nifty 50 price live: Nifty 50 closed at 22368 on the last trading day
