Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 is trading at 22552.60

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 10:00 AM IST Trade

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: At 10:00 Nifty 50 was trading at 22552.60 (0.00%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 22584.65 to 22516.45.