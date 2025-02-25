Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 is trading at 22552.60

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: At 10:00 Nifty 50 was trading at 22552.60 (0.00%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 22584.65 to 22516.45.

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 24 Feb 2025

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates on February 25, 2025: At 10:00 Nifty 50 was trading at 22552.60 (0.00%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 22584.65 to 22516.45. Nifty futures are at 22621.90 (0.04%) & with an open interest change of -0.36% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Feb 2025, 10:00 AM IST Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Top Gainers & Losers at 10:00

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Top Gaining & Losing Stocks on the Nifty 50 at 10:00

Gainers: Shriram Finance, Mahindra & Mahindra, ICICI Bank

Losers: Larsen & Toubro, SBI Life Insurance Company, Grasim Industries

25 Feb 2025, 09:35 AM IST Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Top 3 sectors gaining and losing at 09:35

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: The NIFTY Smallcap 250 at (0.39%), NIFTY PVT Bank at (0.31%) & NIFTY Bank at (0.31%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY IT at (-0.34%), NIFTY Consumer Durables at (-0.34%), NIFTY Pharma at (-0.26%) are currently the low performing sectors

25 Feb 2025, 09:30 AM IST Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 Opening Update

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: The Nifty 50 opened at 22516.45 (-0.10%) , -23.55 points lower than the previous closing.

25 Feb 2025, 09:00 AM IST Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R122793.19R222790.47 R322912.89
S122673.49 S222551.07 S322553.79
25 Feb 2025, 08:30 AM IST Nifty 50 price live: Nifty 50 closed at 22795.90 on the last trading day

As of the last trading day, the Nifty 50 closed at 22,795.90. This figure reflects the overall performance of the index, which represents the weighted average of 50 of the largest Indian companies listed on the National Stock Exchange. The closing price indicates market sentiment and can be influenced by various factors, including economic indicators, global market trends, and company performances. For a detailed analysis, one would typically compare this closing price with previous days, identify trends, and consider external market conditions.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.