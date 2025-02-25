Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 is trading at 22552.60

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates on February 25, 2025: At 10:00 Nifty 50 was trading at 22552.60 (0.00%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 22584.65 to 22516.45. Nifty futures are at 22621.90 (0.04%) & with an open interest change of -0.36% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Top Gaining & Losing Stocks on the Nifty 50 at 10:00
Gainers: Shriram Finance, Mahindra & Mahindra, ICICI Bank
Losers: Larsen & Toubro, SBI Life Insurance Company, Grasim Industries
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: The NIFTY Smallcap 250 at (0.39%), NIFTY PVT Bank at (0.31%) & NIFTY Bank at (0.31%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY IT at (-0.34%), NIFTY Consumer Durables at (-0.34%), NIFTY Pharma at (-0.26%) are currently the low performing sectors
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: The Nifty 50 opened at 22516.45 (-0.10%) , -23.55 points lower than the previous closing.
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|22793.19
|R2
|22790.47
|R3
|22912.89
|S1
|22673.49
|S2
|22551.07
|S3
|22553.79
As of the last trading day, the Nifty 50 closed at 22,795.90. This figure reflects the overall performance of the index, which represents the weighted average of 50 of the largest Indian companies listed on the National Stock Exchange. The closing price indicates market sentiment and can be influenced by various factors, including economic indicators, global market trends, and company performances. For a detailed analysis, one would typically compare this closing price with previous days, identify trends, and consider external market conditions.