Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 25 Jul 2024

Nifty 50 Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:00 Nifty 50 was trading at 24413.5 (-0.27%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 24504.25 to 24307.25. Nifty futures are at 24388.75 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of -24.68% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
25 Jul 2024, 09:00 AM IST
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|24553.11
|R2
|24627.18
|R3
|24750.11
|S1
|24356.11
|S2
|24233.18
|S3
|24159.11
25 Jul 2024, 08:30 AM IST
Nifty 50 price live: Nifty 50 closed at 24479.05 on the last trading day
The Nifty 50 index closed at 24479.05 on the last trading day.