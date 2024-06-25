Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 opened at 23577.1

Hello User
LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:35 AM IST Trade
Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Nifty 50 was trading at 23594.4 (0.24%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 23603.3 to 23571.6.

Nifty 50 Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Nifty 50 was trading at 23594.4 (0.24%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 23603.3 to 23571.6. Nifty futures are at 23585.0 (0.18%) & with an open interest change of -0.1% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jun 2024, 09:35 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Top 3 sectors gaining and losing at 09:35

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY Smallcap 250 at (0.89%), NIFTY PSU Bank at (0.56%) & NIFTY Consumer Durables at (0.52%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY Realty at (-0.37%), NIFTY GS 10 Yr at (-0.37%), NIFTY FMCG at (-0.03%) are currently the low performing sectors

25 Jun 2024, 09:30 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 Opening Update

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The Nifty 50 opened at 23577.1 (0.17%) , 39.25 points higher than the previous closing.

25 Jun 2024, 09:00 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R123589.46R223677.83 R323797.56
S123381.36 S223261.63 S323173.26
25 Jun 2024, 08:30 AM IST Nifty 50 price live: Nifty 50 closed at 23501.1 on the last trading day

On the last day, the Nifty 50 index closed at 23501.1.

