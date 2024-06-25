Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 opened at 23577.1

Nifty 50 Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Nifty 50 was trading at 23594.4 (0.24%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 23603.3 to 23571.6. Nifty futures are at 23585.0 (0.18%) & with an open interest change of -0.1% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY Smallcap 250 at (0.89%), NIFTY PSU Bank at (0.56%) & NIFTY Consumer Durables at (0.52%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY Realty at (-0.37%), NIFTY GS 10 Yr at (-0.37%), NIFTY FMCG at (-0.03%) are currently the low performing sectors
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The Nifty 50 opened at 23577.1 (0.17%) , 39.25 points higher than the previous closing.
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|23589.46
|R2
|23677.83
|R3
|23797.56
|S1
|23381.36
|S2
|23261.63
|S3
|23173.26
On the last day, the Nifty 50 index closed at 23501.1.