Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 opened at 23751.50

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: At 09:35 Nifty 50 was trading at 23730.10 (0.30%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 23766.20 to 23727.70.

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 24 Mar 2025

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates on March 25, 2025: At 09:35 Nifty 50 was trading at 23730.10 (0.30%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 23766.20 to 23727.70. Nifty futures are at 23736.05 (0.15%) & with an open interest change of 1.72% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Mar 2025, 09:35 AM IST Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Top 3 sectors gaining and losing at 09:35

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: The NIFTY IT at (1.41%), NIFTY Realty at (1.09%) & NIFTY India Digital at (0.93%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY Pharma at (-0.52%), NIFTY Metal at (-0.52%), NIFTY Oil & Gas at (-0.34%) are currently the low performing sectors

25 Mar 2025, 09:30 AM IST Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 Opening Update

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: The Nifty 50 opened at 23751.50 (0.39%) , 93.20 points higher than the previous closing.

25 Mar 2025, 09:00 AM IST Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R123561.6R223772.8 R323836.85
S123286.35 S223222.3 S323011.1
25 Mar 2025, 08:30 AM IST Nifty 50 price live: Nifty 50 closed at 23350.40 on the last trading day

On the last trading day, the Nifty 50 closed at 23,350.40. This closing price reflects the index's performance and market sentiment for that day. Investors and analysts often use this figure to gauge market trends, and it serves as a benchmark for assessing the overall health of the Indian stock market.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.