Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 opened at 23751.50

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates on March 25, 2025: At 09:35 Nifty 50 was trading at 23730.10 (0.30%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 23766.20 to 23727.70. Nifty futures are at 23736.05 (0.15%) & with an open interest change of 1.72% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: The NIFTY IT at (1.41%), NIFTY Realty at (1.09%) & NIFTY India Digital at (0.93%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY Pharma at (-0.52%), NIFTY Metal at (-0.52%), NIFTY Oil & Gas at (-0.34%) are currently the low performing sectors
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: The Nifty 50 opened at 23751.50 (0.39%) , 93.20 points higher than the previous closing.
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|23561.6
|R2
|23772.8
|R3
|23836.85
|S1
|23286.35
|S2
|23222.3
|S3
|23011.1
On the last trading day, the Nifty 50 closed at 23,350.40. This closing price reflects the index's performance and market sentiment for that day. Investors and analysts often use this figure to gauge market trends, and it serves as a benchmark for assessing the overall health of the Indian stock market.