Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 opened at 24253.55

Nifty 50 Share Price Today on November 25, 2024: At 09:30 Nifty 50 was trading at 24253.55 (1.45%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 24253.55 to 24253.55. Nifty futures are at 23886.55 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of -12.22% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The Nifty 50 opened at 24253.55 (1.45%) , 346.3 points higher than the previous closing.
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|23751.0
|R2
|24152.1
|R3
|24348.1
|S1
|23153.9
|S2
|22957.9
|S3
|22556.8
The Nifty 50 closed at 23,349.9 on the last trading day. This figure reflects the performance of the index, which comprises 50 of the largest and most actively traded stocks on the National Stock Exchange of India. The closing price indicates market sentiment and trends influencing investor behavior at that time. Further analysis would typically involve comparison to previous closing prices, market events, and economic indicators to understand the context of this closing figure.