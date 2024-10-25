Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 opened at 24418.05

Nifty 50 Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:30 Nifty 50 was trading at 24418.05 (0.08%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 24418.05 to 24418.05. Nifty futures are at 24452.0 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of -0.67% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The Nifty 50 opened at 24418.05 (0.08%) , 18.65 points higher than the previous closing.
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|24497.04
|R2
|24558.57
|R3
|24636.49
|S1
|24357.59
|S2
|24279.67
|S3
|24218.14
On the last trading day, the Nifty 50 closed at 24,435.5. This figure reflects the overall performance of the index, indicating the market's movement and investor sentiment on that particular day.