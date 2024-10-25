Hello User
Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 opened at 24418.05

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: At 09:30 Nifty 50 was trading at 24418.05 (0.08%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 24418.05 to 24418.05.

Bombay Stock Exchange

Nifty 50 Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:30 Nifty 50 was trading at 24418.05 (0.08%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 24418.05 to 24418.05. Nifty futures are at 24452.0 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of -0.67% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Oct 2024, 09:30 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 Opening Update

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The Nifty 50 opened at 24418.05 (0.08%) , 18.65 points higher than the previous closing.

25 Oct 2024, 09:00 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R124497.04R224558.57 R324636.49
S124357.59 S224279.67 S324218.14
25 Oct 2024, 08:30 AM IST Nifty 50 price live: Nifty 50 closed at 24435.5 on the last trading day

On the last trading day, the Nifty 50 closed at 24,435.5. This figure reflects the overall performance of the index, indicating the market's movement and investor sentiment on that particular day.

