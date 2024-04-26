Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 26 Apr 2024

Nifty 50 Price Live Updates: At 09:20 Nifty 50 was trading at 22570.35 (0%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 22570.35 to 22570.35. Nifty futures are at 22653.95 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of 22.28% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
26 Apr 2024, 09:20 AM IST
Nifty 50 Opening Update
The Nifty 50 opened at 22570.35 (0%) , 0 points higher than the previous closing.
26 Apr 2024, 09:00 AM IST
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|22583.81
|R2
|22765.23
|R3
|22904.51
|S1
|22263.11
|S2
|22123.83
|S3
|21942.41
26 Apr 2024, 08:30 AM IST
Nifty 50 price live: Nifty 50 closed at 22402.4 on the last trading day
On the last day, the Nifty 50 closed at a price of 22402.4.