Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 26 Dec 2024

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates on December 26, 2024: At 08:30 Nifty 50 was trading at 23727.65 (-0.11%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 23867.65 to 23685.15. Nifty futures are at 23770.6 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of -61.1% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
26 Dec 2024, 08:30 AM IST
Nifty 50 price live: Nifty 50 closed at 23753.45 on the last trading day
On the last trading day, the Nifty 50 closed at 23,753.45. This reflects the index's performance and investor sentiment in the market. For a more comprehensive analysis, it would be essential to consider factors such as market trends, economic indicators, and global influences that may have impacted this closing value.