Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 opened at 24423.35

Nifty 50 Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Nifty 50 was trading at 24468.15 (0.25%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 24473.5 to 24410.9. Nifty futures are at 24503.1 (0.2%) & with an open interest change of 1.23% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY Metal at (1.23%), NIFTY Healthcare at (0.86%) & NIFTY200 Momentum 30 at (0.85%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY PVT Bank at (-0.62%), NIFTY Bank at (-0.62%), NIFTY FMCG at (-0.01%) are currently the low performing sectors
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The Nifty 50 opened at 24423.35 (0.07%) , 17.25 points higher than the previous closing.
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|24489.5
|R2
|24565.5
|R3
|24704.85
|S1
|24274.15
|S2
|24134.8
|S3
|24058.8
The Nifty 50 index closed at 24413.5 on the last trading day.