Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 26 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: At 09:00 Nifty 50 was trading at 23721.3 (0.78%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 23754.15 to 23562.05.

Nifty 50 Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:00 Nifty 50 was trading at 23721.3 (0.78%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 23754.15 to 23562.05. Nifty futures are at 23731.25 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of -14.51% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jun 2024, 09:00 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R123673.99R223810.12 R323866.09
S123481.89 S223425.92 S323289.79
26 Jun 2024, 08:30 AM IST Nifty 50 price live: Nifty 50 closed at 23537.85 on the last trading day

On the last day, Nifty 50 closed at 23537.85.

