Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 26 Jun 2024

Nifty 50 Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:00 Nifty 50 was trading at 23721.3 (0.78%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 23754.15 to 23562.05. Nifty futures are at 23731.25 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of -14.51% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..
26 Jun 2024, 09:00 AM IST
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|23673.99
|R2
|23810.12
|R3
|23866.09
|S1
|23481.89
|S2
|23425.92
|S3
|23289.79
26 Jun 2024, 08:30 AM IST
Nifty 50 price live: Nifty 50 closed at 23537.85 on the last trading day
On the last day, Nifty 50 closed at 23537.85.