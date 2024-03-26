Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 26 Mar 2024

At 10:00 Nifty 50 was trading at 22019.75 (-0.35%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 22073.2 to 21947.55.
Nifty 50 Price Live Updates: At 10:00 Nifty 50 was trading at 22019.75 (-0.35%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 22073.2 to 21947.55. Nifty futures are at 22074.5 (-0.41%) & with an open interest change of -0.92% which indicates Possibility of reversal of the bearish trend in near future.
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
26 Mar 2024, 10:00:01 AM IST
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Top Gainers & Losers at 10:00
Top Gaining & Losing Stocks on the Nifty 50 at 10:00
Gainers: Bajaj Finance, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Bajaj Finserve
Losers: Power Grid Corporation Of India, Britannia Industries, Maruti Suzuki India
26 Mar 2024, 09:35:01 AM IST
Top 3 sectors gaining and losing at 09:35
The NIFTY IT at (0.56%), NIFTY Metal at (0.48%) & NIFTY Auto at (0.33%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY Energy at (-0.74%), NIFTY Oil & Gas at (-0.74%), NIFTY PSE at (-0.56%) are currently the low performing sectors
26 Mar 2024, 09:20:00 AM IST
Nifty 50 Opening Update
The Nifty 50 opened at 22096.75 (0%) , 0 points higher than the previous closing.
26 Mar 2024, 09:00:00 AM IST
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
R1
22167.34
R2
22322.72
R3
22464.74
S1
21869.94
S2
21727.92
S3
21572.54
26 Mar 2024, 08:30:04 AM IST
Nifty 50 price live: Nifty 50 closed at 22011.95 on the last trading day
The Nifty 50 index closed at 22011.95 on the last trading day.
