Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 26 Mar 2024

Nifty 50 Price Live Updates: At 10:00 Nifty 50 was trading at 22019.75 (-0.35%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 22073.2 to 21947.55. Nifty futures are at 22074.5 (-0.41%) & with an open interest change of -0.92% which indicates Possibility of reversal of the bearish trend in near future.
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Top Gaining & Losing Stocks on the Nifty 50 at 10:00
Gainers: Bajaj Finance, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Bajaj Finserve
Losers: Power Grid Corporation Of India, Britannia Industries, Maruti Suzuki India
The NIFTY IT at (0.56%), NIFTY Metal at (0.48%) & NIFTY Auto at (0.33%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY Energy at (-0.74%), NIFTY Oil & Gas at (-0.74%), NIFTY PSE at (-0.56%) are currently the low performing sectors
The Nifty 50 opened at 22096.75 (0%) , 0 points higher than the previous closing.
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|22167.34
|R2
|22322.72
|R3
|22464.74
|S1
|21869.94
|S2
|21727.92
|S3
|21572.54
The Nifty 50 index closed at 22011.95 on the last trading day.
