Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 is trading at 24262.8

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

At 10:00 Nifty 50 was trading at 24262.8 (0.17%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 24343.3 to 24258.1.

Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 25 Nov 2024

Nifty 50 Share Price Today on November 26, 2024: At 10:00 Nifty 50 was trading at 24262.8 (0.17%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 24343.3 to 24258.1. Nifty futures are at 24258.0 (-0.06%) & with an open interest change of -0.34% which indicates Possibility of reversal of the bearish trend in near future.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Nov 2024, 10:00 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Top Gainers & Losers at 10:00

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Top Gaining & Losing Stocks on the Nifty 50 at 10:00

Gainers: Bharat Electronics, Infosys, Shriram Finance

Losers: Ultratech Cement, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone, Bajaj Auto

26 Nov 2024, 09:35 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Top 3 sectors gaining and losing at 09:35

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY India Digital at (1.11%), NIFTY IT at (1.08%) & NIFTY Realty at (0.7%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY Auto at (-0.1%), NIFTY Energy at (-0.1%), NIFTY PSU Bank at (-0.02%) are currently the low performing sectors

26 Nov 2024, 09:30 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 Opening Update

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The Nifty 50 opened at 24343.3 (0.5%) , 121.4 points higher than the previous closing.

26 Nov 2024, 09:00 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R124127.39R224347.52 R324343.49
S123911.29 S223915.32 S323695.19
26 Nov 2024, 08:30 AM IST Nifty 50 price live: Nifty 50 closed at 23907.25 on the last trading day

On the last trading day, the Nifty 50 closed at 23907.25. This closing price reflects the performance of the index, which is a key indicator of the Indian stock market's overall health. Investors and analysts will be watching this figure closely to gauge market trends and sentiment.

