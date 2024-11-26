Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 is trading at 24262.8

Nifty 50 Share Price Today on November 26, 2024: At 10:00 Nifty 50 was trading at 24262.8 (0.17%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 24343.3 to 24258.1. Nifty futures are at 24258.0 (-0.06%) & with an open interest change of -0.34% which indicates Possibility of reversal of the bearish trend in near future.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Top Gaining & Losing Stocks on the Nifty 50 at 10:00
Gainers: Bharat Electronics, Infosys, Shriram Finance
Losers: Ultratech Cement, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone, Bajaj Auto
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY India Digital at (1.11%), NIFTY IT at (1.08%) & NIFTY Realty at (0.7%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY Auto at (-0.1%), NIFTY Energy at (-0.1%), NIFTY PSU Bank at (-0.02%) are currently the low performing sectors
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The Nifty 50 opened at 24343.3 (0.5%) , 121.4 points higher than the previous closing.
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|24127.39
|R2
|24347.52
|R3
|24343.49
|S1
|23911.29
|S2
|23915.32
|S3
|23695.19
On the last trading day, the Nifty 50 closed at 23907.25. This closing price reflects the performance of the index, which is a key indicator of the Indian stock market's overall health. Investors and analysts will be watching this figure closely to gauge market trends and sentiment.