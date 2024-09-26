Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 26 Sep 2024

Nifty 50 Stock Price Live Updates: At 08:30 Nifty 50 was trading at 26004.15 (0.25%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 26032.8 to 25871.35. Nifty futures are at 25998.2 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of -33.28% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
26 Sep 2024, 08:30 AM IST
Nifty 50 price live: Nifty 50 closed at 25940.4 on the last trading day
On the last trading day, the Nifty 50 closed at 25,940.4 points. This figure reflects the overall performance of the index, indicating market sentiment and trends at that time.