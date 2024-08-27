Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 27 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: At 09:00 Nifty 50 was trading at 25010.6 (0.76%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 25043.8 to 24874.7.

Bombay Stock Exchange

Nifty 50 Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:00 Nifty 50 was trading at 25010.6 (0.76%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 25043.8 to 24874.7. Nifty futures are at 25043.3 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of -12.07% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Aug 2024, 09:00 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R124953.06R225082.98 R325122.16
S124783.96 S224744.78 S324614.86
27 Aug 2024, 08:30 AM IST Nifty 50 price live: Nifty 50 closed at 24823.15 on the last trading day

As of the last recorded trading day, the Nifty 50 index closed at a price of 24,823.15. This figure represents the final value at which the index settled after the day's trading activities.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.