Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 27 Aug 2024

Nifty 50 Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:00 Nifty 50 was trading at 25010.6 (0.76%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 25043.8 to 24874.7. Nifty futures are at 25043.3 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of -12.07% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
27 Aug 2024, 09:00 AM IST
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00
At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|24953.06
|R2
|25082.98
|R3
|25122.16
|S1
|24783.96
|S2
|24744.78
|S3
|24614.86
27 Aug 2024, 08:30 AM IST
Nifty 50 price live: Nifty 50 closed at 24823.15 on the last trading day
As of the last recorded trading day, the Nifty 50 index closed at a price of 24,823.15. This figure represents the final value at which the index settled after the day's trading activities.