Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 27 Dec 2024

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates on December 27, 2024: At 09:00 Nifty 50 was trading at 23750.2 (0.1%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 23854.5 to 23653.6. Nifty futures are at 23919.75 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of 29.21% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|23836.9
|R2
|23946.15
|R3
|24037.8
|S1
|23636.0
|S2
|23544.35
|S3
|23435.1
On the last trading day, the Nifty 50 closed at 23,727.65. This closing price reflects the market's performance and investor sentiment on that day. For further analysis, it would be useful to compare this closing value with previous days' performance, trends, and any significant market events that may have influenced the index.