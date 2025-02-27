Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 opened at 22568.95

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates on February 27, 2025: At 09:30 Nifty 50 was trading at 22601.30 (0.24%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 22613.30 to 22568.95. Nifty futures are at 22589.95 (0.03%) & with an open interest change of 0.00% which indicates Possibility of reversal of the bearish trend in near future.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: The Nifty 50 opened at 22568.95 (0.09%) , 21.40 points higher than the previous closing.
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|22614.46
|R2
|22675.58
|R3
|22725.86
|S1
|22503.06
|S2
|22452.78
|S3
|22391.66
As of the last trading day, the Nifty 50 closed at 22,553.35. This figure reflects the overall performance of the top 50 companies listed on the National Stock Exchange of India, indicating market sentiment and economic conditions. The closing price serves as a benchmark for investors and analysts to evaluate market trends and make informed investment decisions.