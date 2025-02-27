Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 opened at ₹ 22568.95

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: At 09:30 Nifty 50 was trading at 22601.30 (0.24%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 22613.30 to 22568.95.