Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 is trading at 22919.90

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates on January 27, 2025: At 10:00 Nifty 50 was trading at 22919.90 (-0.75%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 22952.55 to 22914.35. Nifty futures are at 23004.55 (-0.47%) & with an open interest change of -0.65% which indicates Possibility of reversal of the bearish trend in near future.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Top Gaining & Losing Stocks on the Nifty 50 at 10:00
Gainers: Britannia Industries, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank
Losers: Indusind Bank, Bharat Electronics, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: The NIFTY Realty at (0.95%), NIFTY GS 10 Yr at (0.39%) & NIFTY GS 8 13 Yr at (0.37%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY Smallcap 250 at (-2.32%), NIFTY Consumer Durables at (-2.32%), NIFTY PSE at (-1.52%) are currently the low performing sectors
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: The Nifty 50 opened at 22940.15 (-0.66%) , -152.05 points lower than the previous closing.
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|23351.76
|R2
|23498.18
|R3
|23649.06
|S1
|23054.46
|S2
|22903.58
|S3
|22757.16
As of the last available data, the Nifty 50 closed at 23,205.35. This closing price reflects the index's performance and investor sentiment on that particular day. For a comprehensive analysis, it would be essential to consider factors such as market trends, economic indicators, and sector performances that could have influenced this closing figure.