Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 is trading at 22919.90

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:00 AM IST Trade
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates on January 27, 2025: At 10:00 Nifty 50 was trading at 22919.90 (-0.75%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 22952.55 to 22914.35. Nifty futures are at 23004.55 (-0.47%) & with an open interest change of -0.65% which indicates Possibility of reversal of the bearish trend in near future.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Jan 2025, 10:00 AM IST Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Top Gainers & Losers at 10:00

Gainers: Britannia Industries, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank

Losers: Indusind Bank, Bharat Electronics, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone

27 Jan 2025, 09:35 AM IST Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Top 3 sectors gaining and losing at 09:35

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: The NIFTY Realty at (0.95%), NIFTY GS 10 Yr at (0.39%) & NIFTY GS 8 13 Yr at (0.37%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY Smallcap 250 at (-2.32%), NIFTY Consumer Durables at (-2.32%), NIFTY PSE at (-1.52%) are currently the low performing sectors

27 Jan 2025, 09:30 AM IST Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 Opening Update

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: The Nifty 50 opened at 22940.15 (-0.66%) , -152.05 points lower than the previous closing.

27 Jan 2025, 09:00 AM IST Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R123351.76R223498.18 R323649.06
S123054.46 S222903.58 S322757.16
27 Jan 2025, 08:30 AM IST Nifty 50 price live: Nifty 50 closed at 23205.35 on the last trading day

As of the last available data, the Nifty 50 closed at 23,205.35. This closing price reflects the index's performance and investor sentiment on that particular day. For a comprehensive analysis, it would be essential to consider factors such as market trends, economic indicators, and sector performances that could have influenced this closing figure.

