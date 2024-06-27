Hello User
Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 opened at 23881.55

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:35 AM IST Trade
Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Nifty 50 was trading at 23844.2 (-0.1%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 23887.45 to 23821.35.

Nifty 50 Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Nifty 50 was trading at 23844.2 (-0.1%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 23887.45 to 23821.35. Nifty futures are at 23829.6 (-0.16%) & with an open interest change of -0.2% which indicates Possibility of reversal of the bearish trend in near future.

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Jun 2024, 09:35 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Top 3 sectors gaining and losing at 09:35

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY Metal at (0.68%), NIFTY Healthcare at (0.53%) & NIFTY Consumer Durables at (0.47%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY IT at (-0.48%), NIFTY100 Quality 30 at (-0.48%), NIFTY Bank at (-0.22%) are currently the low performing sectors

27 Jun 2024, 09:30 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 Opening Update

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The Nifty 50 opened at 23881.55 (0.05%) , 12.75 points higher than the previous closing.

27 Jun 2024, 09:00 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R123850.65R223980.0 R324070.1
S123631.2 S223541.1 S323411.75
27 Jun 2024, 08:30 AM IST Nifty 50 price live: Nifty 50 closed at 23721.3 on the last trading day

On the last day, the Nifty 50 index closed at 23721.3.

