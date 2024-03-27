Active Stocks
Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 27 Mar 2024

1 min read . Updated: 27 Mar 2024, 05:00 PM IST
Livemint

At 16:45 Nifty 50 was trading at 22112.45 (0.49%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 22193.6 to 22052.85.

Bombay Stock ExchangePremium
Bombay Stock Exchange

Nifty 50 Price Live Updates: At 16:45 Nifty 50 was trading at 22112.45 (0.49%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 22193.6 to 22052.85. Nifty futures are at 22194.0 (0.48%) & with an open interest change of 2.61% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Mar 2024, 05:00:00 PM IST

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Check out the gainers and losers for 27 Mar 2024 on the Nifty 50

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live:

These are the gainers and losers for 27 Mar 2024 on the Nifty 50.

Gainers:Reliance Industries,Bajaj Auto,Maruti Suzuki India.

Losers:UPL,Tata Consumer,Hero Motocorp.

27 Mar 2024, 04:45:00 PM IST

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Stocks breaching their 52 week high/low on 27 Mar 2024

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Stocks that have breached their 52 week high/low today,

High: Bajaj Auto (9050),Maruti Suzuki India (12427.3),

Low: ,

27 Mar 2024, 04:30:01 PM IST

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Stocks witnessing high volume in trades today

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: These stocks are witnessing an unusually high volumes in trade today Tata Steel (31962801), HDFC Bank (24130913) and State Bank Of India (22627181)

27 Mar 2024, 04:15:00 PM IST

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 16:15

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R122114.59R222224.47 R322255.34
S121973.84 S221942.97 S321833.09
27 Mar 2024, 04:00:00 PM IST

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Performance of the Sectoral Indices on the NSE today

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live:

Check out how the various Sectoral Indices are trading on the NSE today.

NIFTY 500, Price:20084.6 (0.4%)

NIFTY Auto, Price:21141.6 (0.49%)

NIFTY Bank, Price:46763.7, (0.4%)

27 Mar 2024, 03:45:00 PM IST

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Nifty 50 closes the day at 22004.7, touching an intraday high of 22193.6 and low of 22052.85

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: The Nifty 50 closed the day at 22004.7 up (0.49%) in comparison with its previous close. It has touched an intraday low of 22052.85 and high of 22193.6

27 Mar 2024, 03:30:01 PM IST

Nifty 50 Open interest and price movement inference

Nifty 50 futures are at 22156.65 (0.31%) with an open interest change of 2.47% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future

27 Mar 2024, 03:15:01 PM IST

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Most active Calls & Puts contracts for Nifty 50

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Below are the most active Call & Put options contracts for Nifty 50.

CALL:

Expiry Date: 28 MAR 2024, Strike Price:22200.0 , Price:56.0

Expiry Date: 28 MAR 2024 , Strike Price:22300.0, Price:18.5

Expiry Date: 28 MAR 2024 Strike Price:22400.0, Price:4.1

PUT:

Expiry Date: 28 MAR 2024, Strike Price:22100.0, Price:29.65

Expiry Date: 28 MAR 2024, Strike Price:22200.0, Price:66.95

Expiry Date: 28 MAR 2024, Strike Price:22150.0, Price:45.6

27 Mar 2024, 02:45:02 PM IST

Nifty 50 Open interest and price movement inference

Nifty 50 futures are at 22190.05 (0.46%) with an open interest change of 0.88% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future

27 Mar 2024, 02:30:00 PM IST

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Stocks breaching their 52 week high/low on 27 Mar 2024

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Stocks that have breached their 52 week high/low today,

High: Bajaj Auto (9050),Maruti Suzuki India (12427.3),

Low: ,

27 Mar 2024, 02:15:01 PM IST

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Stocks witnessing Upper Circuits and Lower Circuits

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live:

Check out the stocks locked at Upper Circuit or having Only Buy orders.

Unitech (10.65)

Sanghi Industries (91.6)

EMS (402.7)

Check out the stocks locked at Lower Circuit or having Only Sell orders.

Kore Digital (1129.1)

NITCO (52.5)

Osia Hyper Retail (29.55)

27 Mar 2024, 01:40:01 PM IST

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Performance of the Nifty 50 on the NSE today

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: The Nifty 50 is currently trading at 22168.65 up 0.75% in comparison with its previous close. It has touched an intraday low of 22052.85 and high of 22183.35

27 Mar 2024, 01:20:01 PM IST

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Performance of the Sectoral Indices on the NSE today

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live:

Check out how the various Sectoral Indices are trading on the NSE today.

NIFTY 500, Price:20152.2 (0.73%)

NIFTY Auto, Price:21294.7 (1.22%)

NIFTY Bank, Price:46808, (0.73%)

27 Mar 2024, 12:45:02 PM IST

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Most active Calls & Puts contracts for Nifty 50

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Below are the most active Call & Put options contracts for Nifty 50.

CALL:

Expiry Date: 28 MAR 2024, Strike Price:22200.0 , Price:56.1

Expiry Date: 28 MAR 2024 , Strike Price:22100.0, Price:114.4

Expiry Date: 28 MAR 2024 Strike Price:22400.0, Price:5.25

PUT:

Expiry Date: 28 MAR 2024, Strike Price:22100.0, Price:44.3

Expiry Date: 28 MAR 2024, Strike Price:22000.0, Price:22.75

Expiry Date: 28 MAR 2024, Strike Price:22150.0, Price:62.45

27 Mar 2024, 12:30:02 PM IST

Nifty 50 Open interest and price movement inference

Nifty 50 futures are at 22176.6 (0.4%) with an open interest change of -0.96% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future.

27 Mar 2024, 12:15:01 PM IST

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Stocks witnessing Upper Circuits and Lower Circuits

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live:

Check out the stocks locked at Upper Circuit or having Only Buy orders.

HPL Electric & Power (326)

Websol Energy System (462.2)

SHIPPING CORP OF IND LAND AN ASS ORD (38)

Check out the stocks locked at Lower Circuit or having Only Sell orders.

Zee Learn (6.2)

BLB (34.2)

Arshiya (6.5)

27 Mar 2024, 11:45:00 AM IST

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Performance of the Sectoral Indices on the NSE today

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live:

Check out how the various Sectoral Indices are trading on the NSE today.

NIFTY 500, Price:20153.05 (0.74%)

NIFTY Auto, Price:21275.2 (1.13%)

NIFTY Bank, Price:46801.75, (0.74%)

27 Mar 2024, 11:30:02 AM IST

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Most active Calls & Puts contracts for Nifty 50

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Below are the most active Call & Put options contracts for Nifty 50.

CALL:

Expiry Date: 28 MAR 2024, Strike Price:22200.0 , Price:72.1

Expiry Date: 28 MAR 2024 , Strike Price:22100.0, Price:136.2

Expiry Date: 28 MAR 2024 Strike Price:22400.0, Price:8.8

PUT:

Expiry Date: 28 MAR 2024, Strike Price:22100.0, Price:40.75

Expiry Date: 28 MAR 2024, Strike Price:22000.0, Price:21.7

Expiry Date: 28 MAR 2024, Strike Price:22150.0, Price:56.35

27 Mar 2024, 11:15:00 AM IST

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Stocks witnessing high volume in trades today

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: These stocks are witnessing an unusually high volumes in trade today HDFC Life Insurance Company (9823718), Tata Steel (9534058) and HDFC Bank (7092142)

27 Mar 2024, 11:00:00 AM IST

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Stocks breaching their 52 week high/low on 27 Mar 2024

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Stocks that have breached their 52 week high/low today,

High: Maruti Suzuki India (12427.3),Bajaj Auto (9050),

Low: ,

27 Mar 2024, 10:45:01 AM IST

Nifty 50 Open interest and price movement inference

Nifty 50 futures are at 22186.7 (0.44%) with an open interest change of 2.0% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future

27 Mar 2024, 10:30:02 AM IST

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Advance to Decline Ratio on the Nifty 50 at 10:30

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: The Advances to Declines ratio on the Nifty 50 at 10:30 is at 3.08

27 Mar 2024, 10:00:01 AM IST

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Top Gainers & Losers at 10:00

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Top Gaining & Losing Stocks on the Nifty 50 at 10:00

Gainers: Reliance Industries, Maruti Suzuki India, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone

Losers: UPL, Wipro, Hero Motocorp

27 Mar 2024, 09:35:01 AM IST

Top 3 sectors gaining and losing at 09:35

The NIFTY Oil & Gas at (1.17%), NIFTY Realty at (0.91%) & NIFTY PSE at (0.89%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY FMCG at (-0.05%), NIFTY GS 4 8 Yr at (-0.05%), NIFTY IT at (0%) are currently the low performing sectors

27 Mar 2024, 09:20:01 AM IST

Nifty 50 Opening Update

The Nifty 50 opened at 22004.7 (0%) , 0 points higher than the previous closing.

27 Mar 2024, 09:00:01 AM IST

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R122130.79R222164.82 R322256.44
S122005.14 S221913.52 S321879.49
27 Mar 2024, 08:30:03 AM IST

Nifty 50 price live: Nifty 50 closed at 22096.75 on the last trading day

The Nifty 50 index closed at 22096.75 on the last day, indicating a specific value for that trading session.

