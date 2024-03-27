Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 27 Mar 2024

Nifty 50 Price Live Updates: At 16:45 Nifty 50 was trading at 22112.45 (0.49%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 22193.6 to 22052.85. Nifty futures are at 22194.0 (0.48%) & with an open interest change of 2.61% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Gainers:Reliance Industries,Bajaj Auto,Maruti Suzuki India.
Losers:UPL,Tata Consumer,Hero Motocorp.
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Stocks breaching their 52 week high/low on 27 Mar 2024
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Stocks that have breached their 52 week high/low today,
High: Bajaj Auto (9050),Maruti Suzuki India (12427.3),
Low: ,
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Stocks witnessing high volume in trades today
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: These stocks are witnessing an unusually high volumes in trade today Tata Steel (31962801), HDFC Bank (24130913) and State Bank Of India (22627181)
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 16:15
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|22114.59
|R2
|22224.47
|R3
|22255.34
|S1
|21973.84
|S2
|21942.97
|S3
|21833.09
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Nifty 50 closes the day at 22004.7, touching an intraday high of 22193.6 and low of 22052.85
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: The Nifty 50 closed the day at 22004.7 up (0.49%) in comparison with its previous close. It has touched an intraday low of 22052.85 and high of 22193.6
Nifty 50 Open interest and price movement inference
Nifty 50 futures are at 22156.65 (0.31%) with an open interest change of 2.47% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Stocks witnessing Upper Circuits and Lower Circuits
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live:
Check out the stocks locked at Upper Circuit or having Only Buy orders.
Unitech (10.65)
Sanghi Industries (91.6)
EMS (402.7)
Check out the stocks locked at Lower Circuit or having Only Sell orders.
Kore Digital (1129.1)
NITCO (52.5)
Osia Hyper Retail (29.55)
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Performance of the Nifty 50 on the NSE today
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: The Nifty 50 is currently trading at 22168.65 up 0.75% in comparison with its previous close. It has touched an intraday low of 22052.85 and high of 22183.35
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Performance of the Sectoral Indices on the NSE today
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live:
Check out how the various Sectoral Indices are trading on the NSE today.
NIFTY 500, Price:20152.2 (0.73%)
NIFTY Auto, Price:21294.7 (1.22%)
NIFTY Bank, Price:46808, (0.73%)
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Most active Calls & Puts contracts for Nifty 50
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Below are the most active Call & Put options contracts for Nifty 50.
CALL:
Expiry Date: 28 MAR 2024, Strike Price:22200.0 , Price:56.1
Expiry Date: 28 MAR 2024 , Strike Price:22100.0, Price:114.4
Expiry Date: 28 MAR 2024 Strike Price:22400.0, Price:5.25
PUT:
Expiry Date: 28 MAR 2024, Strike Price:22100.0, Price:44.3
Expiry Date: 28 MAR 2024, Strike Price:22000.0, Price:22.75
Expiry Date: 28 MAR 2024, Strike Price:22150.0, Price:62.45
Nifty 50 Open interest and price movement inference
Nifty 50 futures are at 22176.6 (0.4%) with an open interest change of -0.96% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future.
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Stocks witnessing Upper Circuits and Lower Circuits
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live:
Check out the stocks locked at Upper Circuit or having Only Buy orders.
HPL Electric & Power (326)
Websol Energy System (462.2)
SHIPPING CORP OF IND LAND AN ASS ORD (38)
Check out the stocks locked at Lower Circuit or having Only Sell orders.
Zee Learn (6.2)
BLB (34.2)
Arshiya (6.5)
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Most active Calls & Puts contracts for Nifty 50
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Below are the most active Call & Put options contracts for Nifty 50.
CALL:
Expiry Date: 28 MAR 2024, Strike Price:22200.0 , Price:72.1
Expiry Date: 28 MAR 2024 , Strike Price:22100.0, Price:136.2
Expiry Date: 28 MAR 2024 Strike Price:22400.0, Price:8.8
PUT:
Expiry Date: 28 MAR 2024, Strike Price:22100.0, Price:40.75
Expiry Date: 28 MAR 2024, Strike Price:22000.0, Price:21.7
Expiry Date: 28 MAR 2024, Strike Price:22150.0, Price:56.35
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Stocks witnessing high volume in trades today
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: These stocks are witnessing an unusually high volumes in trade today HDFC Life Insurance Company (9823718), Tata Steel (9534058) and HDFC Bank (7092142)
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Stocks breaching their 52 week high/low on 27 Mar 2024
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Stocks that have breached their 52 week high/low today,
High: Maruti Suzuki India (12427.3),Bajaj Auto (9050),
Low: ,
Nifty 50 Open interest and price movement inference
Nifty 50 futures are at 22186.7 (0.44%) with an open interest change of 2.0% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Advance to Decline Ratio on the Nifty 50 at 10:30
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: The Advances to Declines ratio on the Nifty 50 at 10:30 is at 3.08
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Top Gainers & Losers at 10:00
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Top Gaining & Losing Stocks on the Nifty 50 at 10:00
Gainers: Reliance Industries, Maruti Suzuki India, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone
Losers: UPL, Wipro, Hero Motocorp
Top 3 sectors gaining and losing at 09:35
The NIFTY Oil & Gas at (1.17%), NIFTY Realty at (0.91%) & NIFTY PSE at (0.89%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY FMCG at (-0.05%), NIFTY GS 4 8 Yr at (-0.05%), NIFTY IT at (0%) are currently the low performing sectors
Nifty 50 Opening Update
The Nifty 50 opened at 22004.7 (0%) , 0 points higher than the previous closing.
Nifty 50 price live: Nifty 50 closed at 22096.75 on the last trading day
The Nifty 50 index closed at 22096.75 on the last day, indicating a specific value for that trading session.
