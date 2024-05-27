Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 27 May 2024

Nifty 50 Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:00 Nifty 50 was trading at 22957.1 (-0.05%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 23026.4 to 22908. Nifty futures are at 23019.6 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of 4.77% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
27 May 2024, 09:00 AM IST
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|23026.7
|R2
|23085.75
|R3
|23145.1
|S1
|22908.3
|S2
|22848.95
|S3
|22789.9
27 May 2024, 08:30 AM IST
Nifty 50 price live: Nifty 50 closed at 22967.65 on the last trading day
The Nifty 50 index closed at 22967.65 on the last trading day.