Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 opened at 26248.25

Nifty 50 Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Nifty 50 was trading at 26226.3 (0.04%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 26250.55 to 26208.9. Nifty futures are at 26336.6 (0.11%) & with an open interest change of 0.21% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY IT at (1.95%), NIFTY Metal at (1.02%) & NIFTY India Digital at (0.82%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY Realty at (-1.19%), NIFTY Infrastructure at (-1.19%), NIFTY India Consumption at (-0.39%) are currently the low performing sectors
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The Nifty 50 opened at 26248.25 (0.12%) , 32.2 points higher than the previous closing.
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|26170.56
|R2
|26336.98
|R3
|26423.06
|S1
|25918.06
|S2
|25831.98
|S3
|25665.56
On the last trading day, the Nifty 50 closed at 26,004.15. This reflects the index's performance and serves as a benchmark for the Indian stock market. The closing figure indicates market sentiments and trends affecting various sectors.