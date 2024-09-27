Hello User
Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 opened at 26248.25

1 min read . 09:35 AM IST
Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Nifty 50 was trading at 26226.3 (0.04%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 26250.55 to 26208.9.

Nifty 50 Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Nifty 50 was trading at 26226.3 (0.04%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 26250.55 to 26208.9. Nifty futures are at 26336.6 (0.11%) & with an open interest change of 0.21% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Sep 2024, 09:35 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Top 3 sectors gaining and losing at 09:35

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY IT at (1.95%), NIFTY Metal at (1.02%) & NIFTY India Digital at (0.82%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY Realty at (-1.19%), NIFTY Infrastructure at (-1.19%), NIFTY India Consumption at (-0.39%) are currently the low performing sectors

27 Sep 2024, 09:30 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 Opening Update

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The Nifty 50 opened at 26248.25 (0.12%) , 32.2 points higher than the previous closing.

27 Sep 2024, 09:00 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R126170.56R226336.98 R326423.06
S125918.06 S225831.98 S325665.56
27 Sep 2024, 08:30 AM IST Nifty 50 price live: Nifty 50 closed at 26004.15 on the last trading day

On the last trading day, the Nifty 50 closed at 26,004.15. This reflects the index's performance and serves as a benchmark for the Indian stock market. The closing figure indicates market sentiments and trends affecting various sectors.

