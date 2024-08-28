Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 opened at 25030.8

Nifty 50 Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Nifty 50 was trading at 25045.9 (0.11%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 25048.15 to 25000.35. Nifty futures are at 25035.8 (0.07%) & with an open interest change of -0.03% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY Auto at (0.41%), NIFTY200 Momentum 30 at (0.35%) & NIFTY Smallcap 250 at (0.34%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY PVT Bank at (-0.17%), NIFTY Bank at (-0.17%), NIFTY Financial Services 25/50 at (-0.08%) are currently the low performing sectors
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The Nifty 50 opened at 25030.8 (0.05%) , 13.05 points higher than the previous closing.
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|25064.59
|R2
|25118.57
|R3
|25164.04
|S1
|24965.14
|S2
|24919.67
|S3
|24865.69
The closing price of the Nifty 50 index for the last recorded day was 25,010.6.