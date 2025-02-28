Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 28 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 08:30 AM IST Trade

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: At 08:30 Nifty 50 was trading at 22545.05 (-0.01%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 22613.30 to 22508.40.