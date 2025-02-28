Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 28 Feb 2025

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates on February 28, 2025: At 08:30 Nifty 50 was trading at 22545.05 (-0.01%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 22613.30 to 22508.40. Nifty futures are at 22683.65 (0.00%) & with an open interest change of 27.20% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
As of the last trading day, the Nifty 50 closed at 22,547.55. This figure reflects the performance of the top 50 companies listed on the National Stock Exchange of India. It is important to analyze this closing price in the context of recent market trends, investor sentiment, and economic indicators that may have influenced the market on that day. Overall, the closing price provides insight into the market's health and can serve as a benchmark for future trading sessions.