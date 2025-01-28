Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 28 Jan 2025

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates on January 28, 2025: At 09:00 Nifty 50 was trading at 22820.40 (-1.18%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 23007.45 to 22786.90. Nifty futures are at 22846.45 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of -11.9% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|23137.46
|R2
|23182.73
|R3
|23358.01
|S1
|22916.91
|S2
|22741.63
|S3
|22696.36
The Nifty 50 closed at 23092.20, indicating a significant movement in the index. This figure reflects the performance of the top 50 companies listed on the National Stock Exchange of India. Investors may analyze this closing price in the context of market trends, economic indicators, and overall investor sentiment. Further examination of sector performance and major stock contributions would provide additional insights into the factors influencing this closing figure.