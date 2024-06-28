Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 is trading at 24153.4

Nifty 50 Stock Price Live Updates: At 10:00 Nifty 50 was trading at 24153.4 (0.45%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 24174 to 24062.85. Nifty futures are at 24221.0 (0.52%) & with an open interest change of 1.83% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Top Gaining & Losing Stocks on the Nifty 50 at 10:00
Gainers: Dr Reddys Laboratories, NTPC, Oil & Natural Gas Corporation
Losers: Grasim Industries, Indusind Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY Healthcare at (1.06%), NIFTY Pharma at (1.01%) & NIFTY Oil & Gas at (0.76%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY Realty at (-0.26%), NIFTY Auto at (-0.26%), NIFTY FMCG at (0.03%) are currently the low performing sectors
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The Nifty 50 opened at 24085.9 (0.17%) , 41.4 points higher than the previous closing.
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|24035.7
|R2
|24202.6
|R3
|24317.75
|S1
|23753.65
|S2
|23638.5
|S3
|23471.6
The Nifty 50 index closed at 23868.8 on the last day.