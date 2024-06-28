Hello User
Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 is trading at 24153.4

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:00 AM IST Trade
Nifty 50 Stock Price Live Updates: At 10:00 Nifty 50 was trading at 24153.4 (0.45%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 24174 to 24062.85. Nifty futures are at 24221.0 (0.52%) & with an open interest change of 1.83% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Jun 2024, 10:00 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Top Gainers & Losers at 10:00

Gainers: Dr Reddys Laboratories, NTPC, Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

Losers: Grasim Industries, Indusind Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra

28 Jun 2024, 09:35 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Top 3 sectors gaining and losing at 09:35

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY Healthcare at (1.06%), NIFTY Pharma at (1.01%) & NIFTY Oil & Gas at (0.76%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY Realty at (-0.26%), NIFTY Auto at (-0.26%), NIFTY FMCG at (0.03%) are currently the low performing sectors

28 Jun 2024, 09:30 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 Opening Update

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The Nifty 50 opened at 24085.9 (0.17%) , 41.4 points higher than the previous closing.

28 Jun 2024, 09:00 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R124035.7R224202.6 R324317.75
S123753.65 S223638.5 S323471.6
28 Jun 2024, 08:30 AM IST Nifty 50 price live: Nifty 50 closed at 23868.8 on the last trading day

The Nifty 50 index closed at 23868.8 on the last day.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.