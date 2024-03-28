Active Stocks
Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 28 Mar 2024

1 min read . Updated: 28 Mar 2024, 05:00 PM IST
Livemint

At 16:45 Nifty 50 was trading at 22326.9 (0.92%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 22516 to 22163.6.

Bombay Stock ExchangePremium
Bombay Stock Exchange

Nifty 50 Price Live Updates: At 16:45 Nifty 50 was trading at 22326.9 (0.92%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 22516 to 22163.6. Nifty futures are at 22327.05 (0.72%) & with an open interest change of 10.1% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Mar 2024, 05:00:00 PM IST

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Check out the gainers and losers for 28 Mar 2024 on the Nifty 50

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live:

These are the gainers and losers for 28 Mar 2024 on the Nifty 50.

Gainers:Bajaj Finserv,Grasim Industries,Hero Motocorp.

Losers:Axis Bank,Reliance Industries,Tech Mahindra.

28 Mar 2024, 04:45:00 PM IST

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Stocks breaching their 52 week high/low on 28 Mar 2024

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Stocks that have breached their 52 week high/low today,

High: Grasim Industries (2270.55),Larsen & Toubro (3737.9),Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (1356.55),

Low: ,

28 Mar 2024, 04:30:00 PM IST

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Stocks witnessing high volume in trades today

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: These stocks are witnessing an unusually high volumes in trade today Tata Steel (62416937), ITC (27928094) and HDFC Bank (27784858)

28 Mar 2024, 04:15:00 PM IST

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 16:15

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R122371.9R222620.15 R322724.3
S122019.5 S221915.35 S321667.1
28 Mar 2024, 04:00:00 PM IST

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Performance of the Sectoral Indices on the NSE today

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live:

Check out how the various Sectoral Indices are trading on the NSE today.

NIFTY 500, Price:20255.15 (0.83%)

NIFTY Auto, Price:21419.1 (1.29%)

NIFTY Bank, Price:47124.6, (0.83%)

28 Mar 2024, 03:45:00 PM IST

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Nifty 50 closes the day at 22123.65, touching an intraday high of 22516 and low of 22163.6

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: The Nifty 50 closed the day at 22123.65 up (0.96%) in comparison with its previous close. It has touched an intraday low of 22163.6 and high of 22516

28 Mar 2024, 03:30:01 PM IST

Nifty 50 Open interest and price movement inference

Nifty 50 futures are at 22284.25 (0.53%) with an open interest change of 12.04% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future

28 Mar 2024, 03:15:01 PM IST

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Most active Calls & Puts contracts for Nifty 50

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Below are the most active Call & Put options contracts for Nifty 50.

CALL:

Expiry Date: 28 MAR 2024, Strike Price:22500.0 , Price:2.3

Expiry Date: 28 MAR 2024 , Strike Price:22550.0, Price:0.55

Expiry Date: 28 MAR 2024 Strike Price:22450.0, Price:23.3

PUT:

Expiry Date: 28 MAR 2024, Strike Price:22300.0, Price:2.1

Expiry Date: 28 MAR 2024, Strike Price:22400.0, Price:8.2

Expiry Date: 28 MAR 2024, Strike Price:22350.0, Price:3.85

28 Mar 2024, 02:45:00 PM IST

Nifty 50 Open interest and price movement inference

Nifty 50 futures are at 22518.2 (1.58%) with an open interest change of 15.2% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future

28 Mar 2024, 02:30:01 PM IST

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Stocks breaching their 52 week high/low on 28 Mar 2024

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Stocks that have breached their 52 week high/low today,

High: Grasim Industries (2270.55),Larsen & Toubro (3737.9),Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (1627),

Low: ,

28 Mar 2024, 02:15:00 PM IST

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Stocks witnessing Upper Circuits and Lower Circuits

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live:

Check out the stocks locked at Upper Circuit or having Only Buy orders.

Hlv Limited (26.05)

Omaxe (90.55)

Talbros Automotive Component (260.5)

Check out the stocks locked at Lower Circuit or having Only Sell orders.

GVP Infotech (10.75)

Incredible Industries (36.8)

BLB (32.5)

28 Mar 2024, 01:40:01 PM IST

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Performance of the Nifty 50 on the NSE today

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: The Nifty 50 is currently trading at 22420.45 up 1.34% in comparison with its previous close. It has touched an intraday low of 22163.6 and high of 22434.85

28 Mar 2024, 01:20:00 PM IST

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Performance of the Sectoral Indices on the NSE today

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live:

Check out how the various Sectoral Indices are trading on the NSE today.

NIFTY 500, Price:20302.85 (1.07%)

NIFTY Auto, Price:21350.55 (0.97%)

NIFTY Bank, Price:47295.1, (1.07%)

28 Mar 2024, 12:45:02 PM IST

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Most active Calls & Puts contracts for Nifty 50

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Below are the most active Call & Put options contracts for Nifty 50.

CALL:

Expiry Date: 28 MAR 2024, Strike Price:22400.0 , Price:19.9

Expiry Date: 28 MAR 2024 , Strike Price:22500.0, Price:2.7

Expiry Date: 28 MAR 2024 Strike Price:22450.0, Price:7.15

PUT:

Expiry Date: 28 MAR 2024, Strike Price:22300.0, Price:15.3

Expiry Date: 28 MAR 2024, Strike Price:22200.0, Price:4.2

Expiry Date: 28 MAR 2024, Strike Price:22250.0, Price:7.7

28 Mar 2024, 12:30:01 PM IST

Nifty 50 Open interest and price movement inference

Nifty 50 futures are at 22350.0 (0.83%) with an open interest change of 10.13% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future

28 Mar 2024, 12:15:01 PM IST

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Stocks witnessing Upper Circuits and Lower Circuits

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live:

Check out the stocks locked at Upper Circuit or having Only Buy orders.

Jyoti Structures (20.85)

Marine Electricals (India) (90.2)

Global Surfaces (233.1)

Check out the stocks locked at Lower Circuit or having Only Sell orders.

Sands Power Switchgears (220.5)

Sampann Utpadan India (21.75)

SVP Global Textiles (6.05)

28 Mar 2024, 11:45:00 AM IST

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Performance of the Sectoral Indices on the NSE today

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live:

Check out how the various Sectoral Indices are trading on the NSE today.

NIFTY 500, Price:20268.7 (0.9%)

NIFTY Auto, Price:21323.45 (0.84%)

NIFTY Bank, Price:47309.95, (0.9%)

28 Mar 2024, 11:30:05 AM IST

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Most active Calls & Puts contracts for Nifty 50

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Below are the most active Call & Put options contracts for Nifty 50.

CALL:

Expiry Date: 28 MAR 2024, Strike Price:22400.0 , Price:39.55

Expiry Date: 28 MAR 2024 , Strike Price:22500.0, Price:7.75

Expiry Date: 28 MAR 2024 Strike Price:22450.0, Price:18.8

PUT:

Expiry Date: 28 MAR 2024, Strike Price:22200.0, Price:6.9

Expiry Date: 28 MAR 2024, Strike Price:22300.0, Price:18.75

Expiry Date: 28 MAR 2024, Strike Price:22100.0, Price:3.2

28 Mar 2024, 11:15:01 AM IST

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Stocks witnessing high volume in trades today

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: These stocks are witnessing an unusually high volumes in trade today Tata Steel (14652227), Power Grid Corporation Of India (8848360) and ITC (8187110)

28 Mar 2024, 11:00:00 AM IST

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Stocks breaching their 52 week high/low on 28 Mar 2024

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Stocks that have breached their 52 week high/low today,

High: Larsen & Toubro (3737.9),Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (1627),

Low: ,

28 Mar 2024, 10:45:02 AM IST

Nifty 50 Open interest and price movement inference

Nifty 50 futures are at 22319.25 (0.69%) with an open interest change of 4.31% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future

28 Mar 2024, 10:30:01 AM IST

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Advance to Decline Ratio on the Nifty 50 at 10:30

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: The Advances to Declines ratio on the Nifty 50 at 10:30 is at 4.56

28 Mar 2024, 10:00:00 AM IST

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Top Gainers & Losers at 10:00

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Top Gaining & Losing Stocks on the Nifty 50 at 10:00

Gainers: Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Power Grid Corporation Of India

Losers: Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Bajaj Auto, Britannia Industries

28 Mar 2024, 09:35:00 AM IST

Top 3 sectors gaining and losing at 09:35

The NIFTY PSU Bank at (1.09%), NIFTY Smallcap 250 at (0.7%) & NIFTY Metal at (0.63%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY Auto at (-0.2%), NIFTY Consumer Durables at (-0.2%), NIFTY GS 15 Yr Plus at (0.03%) are currently the low performing sectors

28 Mar 2024, 09:20:01 AM IST

Nifty 50 Opening Update

The Nifty 50 opened at 22123.65 (0%) , 0 points higher than the previous closing.

28 Mar 2024, 09:00:00 AM IST

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R122114.59R222224.47 R322255.34
S121973.84 S221942.97 S321833.09
28 Mar 2024, 08:30:02 AM IST

Nifty 50 price live: Nifty 50 closed at 22004.7 on the last trading day

The Nifty 50 index closed at 22004.7 on the last trading day.

