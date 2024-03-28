Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 28 Mar 2024

Nifty 50 Price Live Updates: At 16:45 Nifty 50 was trading at 22326.9 (0.92%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 22516 to 22163.6. Nifty futures are at 22327.05 (0.72%) & with an open interest change of 10.1% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.
These are the gainers and losers for 28 Mar 2024 on the Nifty 50.
Gainers:Bajaj Finserv,Grasim Industries,Hero Motocorp.
Losers:Axis Bank,Reliance Industries,Tech Mahindra.
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Stocks that have breached their 52 week high/low today,
High: Grasim Industries (2270.55),Larsen & Toubro (3737.9),Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (1356.55),
Low: ,
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: These stocks are witnessing an unusually high volumes in trade today Tata Steel (62416937), ITC (27928094) and HDFC Bank (27784858)
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|22371.9
|R2
|22620.15
|R3
|22724.3
|S1
|22019.5
|S2
|21915.35
|S3
|21667.1
NIFTY 500, Price:20255.15 (0.83%)
NIFTY Auto, Price:21419.1 (1.29%)
NIFTY Bank, Price:47124.6, (0.83%)
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: The Nifty 50 closed the day at 22123.65 up (0.96%) in comparison with its previous close. It has touched an intraday low of 22163.6 and high of 22516
Nifty 50 futures are at 22284.25 (0.53%) with an open interest change of 12.04% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future
CALL:
Expiry Date: 28 MAR 2024, Strike Price:22500.0 , Price:2.3
Expiry Date: 28 MAR 2024 , Strike Price:22550.0, Price:0.55
Expiry Date: 28 MAR 2024 Strike Price:22450.0, Price:23.3
PUT:
Expiry Date: 28 MAR 2024, Strike Price:22300.0, Price:2.1
Expiry Date: 28 MAR 2024, Strike Price:22400.0, Price:8.2
Expiry Date: 28 MAR 2024, Strike Price:22350.0, Price:3.85
Nifty 50 futures are at 22518.2 (1.58%) with an open interest change of 15.2% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future
High: Grasim Industries (2270.55),Larsen & Toubro (3737.9),Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (1627),
Low: ,
Hlv Limited (26.05)
Omaxe (90.55)
Talbros Automotive Component (260.5)
GVP Infotech (10.75)
Incredible Industries (36.8)
BLB (32.5)
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: The Nifty 50 is currently trading at 22420.45 up 1.34% in comparison with its previous close. It has touched an intraday low of 22163.6 and high of 22434.85
NIFTY 500, Price:20302.85 (1.07%)
NIFTY Auto, Price:21350.55 (0.97%)
NIFTY Bank, Price:47295.1, (1.07%)
CALL:
Expiry Date: 28 MAR 2024, Strike Price:22400.0 , Price:19.9
Expiry Date: 28 MAR 2024 , Strike Price:22500.0, Price:2.7
Expiry Date: 28 MAR 2024 Strike Price:22450.0, Price:7.15
PUT:
Expiry Date: 28 MAR 2024, Strike Price:22300.0, Price:15.3
Expiry Date: 28 MAR 2024, Strike Price:22200.0, Price:4.2
Expiry Date: 28 MAR 2024, Strike Price:22250.0, Price:7.7
Nifty 50 futures are at 22350.0 (0.83%) with an open interest change of 10.13% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future
Jyoti Structures (20.85)
Marine Electricals (India) (90.2)
Global Surfaces (233.1)
Sands Power Switchgears (220.5)
Sampann Utpadan India (21.75)
SVP Global Textiles (6.05)
NIFTY 500, Price:20268.7 (0.9%)
NIFTY Auto, Price:21323.45 (0.84%)
NIFTY Bank, Price:47309.95, (0.9%)
CALL:
Expiry Date: 28 MAR 2024, Strike Price:22400.0 , Price:39.55
Expiry Date: 28 MAR 2024 , Strike Price:22500.0, Price:7.75
Expiry Date: 28 MAR 2024 Strike Price:22450.0, Price:18.8
PUT:
Expiry Date: 28 MAR 2024, Strike Price:22200.0, Price:6.9
Expiry Date: 28 MAR 2024, Strike Price:22300.0, Price:18.75
Expiry Date: 28 MAR 2024, Strike Price:22100.0, Price:3.2
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: These stocks are witnessing an unusually high volumes in trade today Tata Steel (14652227), Power Grid Corporation Of India (8848360) and ITC (8187110)
High: Larsen & Toubro (3737.9),Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (1627),
Low: ,
Nifty 50 futures are at 22319.25 (0.69%) with an open interest change of 4.31% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: The Advances to Declines ratio on the Nifty 50 at 10:30 is at 4.56
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Top Gaining & Losing Stocks on the Nifty 50 at 10:00
Gainers: Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Power Grid Corporation Of India
Losers: Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Bajaj Auto, Britannia Industries
The NIFTY PSU Bank at (1.09%), NIFTY Smallcap 250 at (0.7%) & NIFTY Metal at (0.63%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY Auto at (-0.2%), NIFTY Consumer Durables at (-0.2%), NIFTY GS 15 Yr Plus at (0.03%) are currently the low performing sectors
The Nifty 50 opened at 22123.65 (0%) , 0 points higher than the previous closing.
|R1
|22114.59
|R2
|22224.47
|R3
|22255.34
|S1
|21973.84
|S2
|21942.97
|S3
|21833.09
The Nifty 50 index closed at 22004.7 on the last trading day.
