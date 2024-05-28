Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 opened at 22977.15

Nifty 50 Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:30 Nifty 50 was trading at 22977.15 (0.19%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 22977.15 to 22977.15. Nifty futures are at 23008.1 (0.12%) & with an open interest change of 0.0% which indicates Possibility of reversal of the bearish trend in near future.
28 May 2024, 09:30 AM IST
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 Opening Update
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The Nifty 50 opened at 22977.15 (0.19%) , 44.7 points higher than the previous closing.
28 May 2024, 09:00 AM IST
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|23088.2
|R2
|23219.3
|R3
|23327.8
|S1
|22848.6
|S2
|22740.1
|S3
|22609.0
28 May 2024, 08:30 AM IST
Nifty 50 price live: Nifty 50 closed at 22957.1 on the last trading day
The Nifty 50 index closed at 22957.1 on the last trading day.