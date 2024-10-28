Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 28 Oct 2024

Nifty 50 Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:00 Nifty 50 was trading at 24180.8 (-0.9%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 24440.25 to 24073.9. Nifty futures are at 24192.75 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of -6.4% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|24535.14
|R2
|24670.87
|R3
|24901.49
|S1
|24168.79
|S2
|23938.17
|S3
|23802.44
On the last trading day, the Nifty 50 closed at 24,399.4. This figure reflects the performance of the index, indicating the overall market sentiment and movements in the stocks that comprise the Nifty 50.