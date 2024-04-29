Hello User
Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 29 Apr 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:35 AM IST Trade
At 09:35 Nifty 50 was trading at 22490.2 (0.31%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 22502.75 to 22468.8.

Nifty 50 Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Nifty 50 was trading at 22490.2 (0.31%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 22502.75 to 22468.8. Nifty futures are at 22620.9 (0.29%) & with an open interest change of 0.33% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Apr 2024, 09:35 AM IST Top 3 sectors gaining and losing at 09:35

The NIFTY PSU Bank at (1.13%), NIFTY MidCap 150 Quality 50 at (0.71%) & NIFTY Metal at (0.68%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY Healthcare at (-0.28%), NIFTY India Consumption at (-0.28%), NIFTY Auto at (0.01%) are currently the low performing sectors

29 Apr 2024, 09:20 AM IST Nifty 50 Opening Update

The Nifty 50 opened at 22419.95 (0%) , 0 points higher than the previous closing.

29 Apr 2024, 09:00 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R122665.31R222760.28 R322900.16
S122430.46 S222290.58 S322195.61
29 Apr 2024, 08:30 AM IST Nifty 50 price live: Nifty 50 closed at 22570.35 on the last trading day

The Nifty 50 index closed at 22570.35 on the last trading day.

