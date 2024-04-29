Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 29 Apr 2024

Nifty 50 Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Nifty 50 was trading at 22490.2 (0.31%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 22502.75 to 22468.8. Nifty futures are at 22620.9 (0.29%) & with an open interest change of 0.33% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The NIFTY PSU Bank at (1.13%), NIFTY MidCap 150 Quality 50 at (0.71%) & NIFTY Metal at (0.68%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY Healthcare at (-0.28%), NIFTY India Consumption at (-0.28%), NIFTY Auto at (0.01%) are currently the low performing sectors
The Nifty 50 opened at 22419.95 (0%) , 0 points higher than the previous closing.
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|22665.31
|R2
|22760.28
|R3
|22900.16
|S1
|22430.46
|S2
|22290.58
|S3
|22195.61
The Nifty 50 index closed at 22570.35 on the last trading day.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!