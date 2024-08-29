Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 29 Aug 2024

Nifty 50 Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:00 Nifty 50 was trading at 25052.35 (0.14%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 25129.6 to 24964.65. Nifty futures are at 25048.35 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of -37.54% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..
29 Aug 2024, 09:00 AM IST
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|25110.01
|R2
|25202.28
|R3
|25274.96
|S1
|24945.06
|S2
|24872.38
|S3
|24780.11
29 Aug 2024, 08:30 AM IST
Nifty 50 price live: Nifty 50 closed at 25017.75 on the last trading day
