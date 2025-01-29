Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 opened at 23026.75

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates on January 29, 2025: At 09:35 Nifty 50 was trading at 23028.45 (0.31%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 23046.20 to 23019.55. Nifty futures are at 23045.00 (0.29%) & with an open interest change of 0.07% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: The NIFTY IT at (1.03%), NIFTY Auto at (0.76%) & NIFTY India Digital at (0.71%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY FMCG at (-0.23%), NIFTY GS 11 15 Yr at (-0.23%), NIFTY Realty at (-0.01%) are currently the low performing sectors
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: The Nifty 50 opened at 23026.75 (0.30%) , 69.50 points higher than the previous closing.
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|23025.51
|R2
|23221.88
|R3
|23305.81
|S1
|22745.21
|S2
|22661.28
|S3
|22464.91
On the last recorded day, the Nifty 50 closed at 22829.15. This figure reflects the overall performance of the index, which represents a diversified selection of 50 major companies listed on the National Stock Exchange of India. The closing price can indicate market sentiment and investor confidence in the Indian economy at that time. For a more comprehensive analysis, one would typically look at the day's trading volume, sector performance, and any significant news impacting the market.